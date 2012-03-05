Did Snooki Get the Super-Sized Engagement Ring She Wanted?

By Kat Giantis

That didn't take long. Just hours after engagement rumors began a-flying, Snooki stepped out with a sizable sparkler glittering on her ring finger.

On Monday afternoon, paparazzi snapped the pocketsize and purportedly pregnant "Jersey Shore" star flashing a Chiclet-sized diamond ring as she filmed her spin-off series, "Snooki and JWoww vs. the World."

She made a point of keeping her left hand aloft to give shutterbugs a good angle on the ring that beau Jionni LaValle picked out himself, according to People.

And from the looks of the behemoth bauble, he appears to have fulfilled Snooki's very precise ring requirements.

"He knows it should be big, 'cause if it's small I'm saying no," she told the mag in January. "Like, 'Get another ring!'"

Snooks, 24, did have her raccoon eyes on a particular rock: a $500,000 knuckle-crusher that her squeeze of a year and a half would likely be trying to pay off long after their marriage crashes and burns in a messy explosion of self-tanner, pickle juice, gym socks and Bumpits (what? Too pessimistic?).

"Jionni made me take it off," she sighed to E! News in January. "He was like, 'Don't even think about it.' It was like this big and sparkly and amazing ring. I just want a big one."

By the by, Snooki's ex-boyfriend, Emilio Masella, is already backtracking from his earlier execrable spouting about how he hopes "she has a miscarriage."

"What I meant by the statement was that I hope she doesn't have the child," he tells TMZ, while digging himself a deeper hole. "I just hope the test was wrong. ... I think she's too young. I don't think this kid is in it for her."

Masella added, "If she's pregnant with this kid, I guess I can't associate with her." Sounds like a plan.

Click on to see Snooki's belly and plenty of her classiest poses with Jionni ...