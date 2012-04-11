Kim and Kanye: Are They the New Beyonce and Jay-Z?

By Kat Giantis

From the moment rumors of a Kim Kardashian-Kanye West romance began, we predicted their combined powers of self-promotion and attention-seeking were such that they could take over the world. And step one in their plan for global domination appears to be in full swing, with none other than Beyonce at the center of their strategy.

"It's not a PR stunt," a source assures Us Weekly, which features Kimye's "crazy love" on this week's cover. "They're perfect for each other. He thinks she's his Beyonce!"

Yes, we can see the similarities, other than the small matter of the reality starlet having no musical talent, stage presence or a brilliantly managed image with no whiff of scandal.

Still, after eight years of flirting and friendship, Kanye, 34, is "genuinely head over heels" with Kim, 31, says the insider.

Another spy adds that the rapper wooed the not-quite-ex-Mrs. Kris Humphries "for a long time" before they decided to give the relationship a go with a very public debut last week set to the strains of his love-proclaiming new single "Theraflu" and "Chopsticks," as played by the lovey-dovey pair on the FAO Schwarz floor piano from "Big."

"Now that Kim has gotten over the Kris drama ... she sees how much Kanye loves her," moons a Kardashian confidant.

But is she prepared to sprint to the altar with Yeezy once divorce No. 2 comes through?

