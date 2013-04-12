Is Britney daydreaming about a pink-themed stork visit?

Britney Spears David Lucado

By Kat Giantis

After two months of coupledom, Britney Spears has already settled into a comfortable routine with boyfriend David Lucado. On Thursday, the casually dressed pair were snapped on a grocery run in Sherman Oaks, Calif. (left), a restocking trip they also made the week before.

And if you believe the tabloids, Brit-Brit hopes to sink even further into domestic bliss with her new beau, a legal investigator in Los Angeles.

A source tells Us Weekly that the still conservator-controlled mom of Sean Preston, 7, and Jayden James, 6, "sees David as a potential dad" and "is doing what she always does when she's happy with a guy: She starts dreaming of having a girl!"

Spears, 31, who split with fiancé Jason Trawick in January, was reportedly introduced to Lucado through her manager, Larry Rudolph, an arrangement that has led some cynical types to wonder if he's more babysitter than boyfriend.

"She isn't good on her own," a spy opines to Star, "and David fills the void left by Jason."

According to the tab, Britney is so smitten that she wants Lucado to move to Las Vegas with her if and when she locks down a rumored deal to begin a concert residency.

The relocation carrot she's supposedly dangling? Star contends she'll put him in charge of her schedule and will "offer him a sweet deal so he'll feel obligated to stick around."

