Modelizing rumor roundup with Adam Levine, Leonardo DiCaprio and Chris Pine

By Kat Giantis

We sometimes wonder if modelizing stars such as Adam Levine, Leonardo DiCaprio and Chris Pine ever lean back and muse smugly (a la Matthew McConaughey in "Dazed & Confused"), "That's what I like about these model girls: I get older, and they stay the same age." Seems all three have recently been linked to dewy new knockouts. Here's the latest …

Adam Levine must really look forward to picking up his mail, because he always seems to find something he likes in his periodicals. "The Voice" judge has moved from the Victoria's Secret catalog to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue courtesy of 21-year-old model Nina Agdal, reports Us Weekly.

The two apparently began dating in the spring, after the Maroon 5 frontman, 33, called it quits with lingerie model Behati Prinsloo.

"Behati was in and out, but they finally ended it," a Levine insider explains. "It wasn't an abrupt ending."

He's currently "having fun" with Agdal, who made headlines last week when she took the place of Kate Upton on the arm of a high school prom-goer.

"It's still new," adds the source of the romance. But the model appears to be making herself comfortable in the rocker's world. Us says she surfaced on the set of "The Voice" on May 23 and attended a live taping a few days later.

Before Agdal and Prinsloo, Levine enjoyed a two-year romance with Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna.

Click on for more nubile hookup whispers ...