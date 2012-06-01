Incomparable Modelizer Adam Levine Cozies Up to Victoria's Secret Catwalker

Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo gossip Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Some men look for love online. Others rely on setups by mutual friends. Adam Levine, however, apparently special orders it from the Victoria's Secret catalog.

Two months after calling it quits with undies model Anne Vyalitsyna, the Maroon 5 frontman and "Voice" judge appears to have moved on with another Angel (and Anne's rumored pal), Behati Prinsloo.

Earlier this week, paparazzi captured Levine, 33, kissing and holding hands with the 23-year-old Namibian-born catwalker during a Hawaiian getaway (see the pics here and here).

The clinch between the ink-stained rocker and the statuesque, trucker hat-favoring model came as the two attended festivities for a friend's wedding on Kauai.

They were also snapped Thursday in Los Angeles grabbing lunch at the Mustard Seed café, although they did their best to avoid shutterbugs. Adam reportedly dropped Behati off a half-block away before meeting up with her inside the restaurant.

"I've always felt a little misrepresented in the world. I felt like people only knew me as a singer who dated pretty girls," Levine acknowledges in the new issue of Details. "A little bit of a bimbo. Maybe I was kind of a bimbo."

But the way he sees it, "There's two kinds of men. There are men who are f------ misogynist pigs, and then there are men who just really love women, who think they're the most amazing people in the world. And that's me. Maybe the reason I was promiscuous, and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much."

