Johnny Depp 'Bored Senseless' With Vanessa? The Rumors Begin

Johnny Depp Vanessa Paradis split gossip Wonderwall Amber Heard

By Kat Giantis

It's starting to look like Johnny Depp's split from Vanessa Paradis has midlife crisis written all over it. People mag, which in a January cover story predicted the end of couple's 14-year relationship, now says the A-list accessories enthusiast has been "maintaining a bachelor's lifestyle for a while."

What does that entail exactly?

For starters, rumors galore about potential rebound candidates, including his "Rum Diary" co-star Amber Heard (left, and more on that in a minute).

The mag also says Depp has been "spending late nights" partying with Marilyn Manson at the whey-faced rocker's Hollywood Hills home, a move that constitutes a serious blow to the actor's hard-earned cool factor.

Speaking of hard-earned, just how much of Depp's overflowing coffers of "Pirates of the Caribbean" cash does Paradis stand to walk away with? Click on for more ...