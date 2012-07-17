Russell Brand Rebounds With Celebrity Sibling, Disses Katy Perry

July 17, 2012

Russell Brand has been spied with a succession of comely young ladies since splitting from Katy Perry in December. But now that their divorce has been finalized, he may be settling into something a little more serious.

Us Weekly says the sartorially off-putting British funnyman is dating Jordana Brewster's little sister, Isabella, a onetime talent agent at CAA.

"It's been going on for a few weeks," says a source. "He really likes her."

Brand, 37, is said to be "head over heels" for Brewster, whose dating history includes famous names such as Bradley Cooper and Milo Ventimiglia.

"She's cute," adds the insider. "She is all over him and Russell loves it."

According to Radar Online, the two met through mutual friends and "have a lot in common."

"They are both in recovery and totally into yoga, so they have definitely found common ground," relays a spy. "They are really enjoying spending time together."

That time included a weekend outing to a Los Angeles-area farmer's market.

"Russell had his arms around Isabella as they shopped for produce together," says a bystander. "She kept nuzzling up to him and whispering in his ear."

Not that Brand has completely let go of his ex. Seems he directed a dis in her direction this week. Read on to find out what he said …