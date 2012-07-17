Hookup Rumor du Jour: Schwarzenegger Swaps Spit With Dewy Brunette

By Kat Giantis

Wouldn't it be nice if, for once, a purported celebrity horndog didn't live up to the cliché? Alas, TMZ says Arnold Schwarzenegger, 64, was "all over" a 25-year-old brunette during a night out at Los Angeles eatery Bagatelle last Friday.

For the math-deficient, that means the sexagenarian former California governor was allegedly hitting on a woman who was born the year after he tied the knot with now-estranged wife Maria Shriver.

Granted, the young lady in question could be an old soul, maybe an astrophysicist who volunteers with orphans on the weekends. Or maybe she's just a really big fan of "Kindergarten Cop," which came out when she was 3.

Anyhoo, TMZ claims Ahnuld "lasered in" on the "kinda pretty, super-skinny and hippie-like" mystery lady and "quickly made his move ... with his tongue."

Once you've processed that scene (and shuddered and uttered "yeeeesh"), you can exhale, because despite the supposed saliva exchange, the once and future action star exited the restaurant solo (left).

Shriver called it quits with Schwarzenegger in May 2011 after he revealed the existence of a teenage son whom he'd fathered with the family's longtime housekeeper.

Maria and Arnold have reportedly gone back and forth on the reconciliation question. But the exes, who have kept the split amicable for the sake of their kids, are currently "resigned to divorce," according to TMZ. Word is, the parting of ways could be official sooner rather than later.

