Romance Rumor Du Jour: Another Blonde Moment for Prince Harry?

By Kat Giantis

Ladies, if you're hoping to catch the eye of Prince Harry, here are a few tips: Be blond, willowy and blue-blooded. The ginger-topped royal has a definite type, and he apparently found a primo example of it during a night out in London this week.

The Daily Mail says Prince Harry's lips got up close and personal with a fair-haired young aristocrat named Cressida Bonas following his red-carpet appearance at Wednesday's "Dark Knight Rises" premiere.

After the movie, Harry, 27, and Cressida, 23, tried to be stealthy as they hit a pair of hot spots, arriving and exiting separately. This plan might have worked better if they'd kept their saliva to themselves.

"Inside the club, according to onlookers, it was not long before she and Harry 'hooked up' and were seen kissing in a corner," relays the paper.

Described as "posh, pretty and perfect," Cressida bears a superficial resemblance to Harry's on-off love, Chelsy Davy. She's also a close pal of Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, who reportedly introduced her to the (third) heir to the throne.

The daughter of '60s "it" girl Lady Mary-Gaye Georgiana Lorna Curzon, the "sweet" and "bubbly" blonde is an aspiring actress and model who has posed for Burberry.

Earlier this year, Harry explained the inherent difficulties of dating while royal.

"It's sort of, 'Oh my God, he's a prince.' But no," he told CBS News. "The job that it entails -- I mean, look at me. I'm 27 years old. I'm not so much searching for someone to fulfill the role, but obviously, you know, finding someone that would be willing to take it on."

