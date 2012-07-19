Split Speculation Surrounds Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas

By Kat Giantis

For weeks now, the rumor mill has loudly predicted the imminent implosion of longtime loves Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas. Seems she's been spied without her wedding ring amid rumblings that his eye had wandered, leading several outlets to conclude that their 16-year marriage has hit the skids.

"Antonio has been desperately trying to win Melanie's trust back," a source told Radar Online. "He has been doing everything in his power to revive the romance -- flowers, sweet-talking on the phone, and extravagant gifts -- because he realizes that she is close to her breaking point."

How did the thrice-rehabbed actress, 54, supposedly get to that point? Click on ...