Rob Pattinson a 'Total Mess,' Seeks Refuge at Reese Witherspoon's Ranch

By Kat Giantis

It's nice to have friends with luxury vacation homes, especially when you're being hunted by paparazzi and dealing with a humiliating public betrayal.

Us Weekly and People report that Robert Pattinson has been hiding out at the Ojai, Calif., ranch of his "Water for Elephants" co-star Reese Witherspoon, who sympathetically offered him use of the homey digs after news broke of Kristen Stewart's caught-on-camera affair with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.

The actor, 26, will presumably have to find somewhere else to lie low now that his ostensible safe house has been revealed (another security concern: The $7 million estate is currently featured in the pages of Elle Décor).

Reese has described the goat- and chicken-inclusive country retreat as "meditative and restorative," but that doesn't seem to reflect Pattinson's current state of mind.

The "devastated" star is "a total mess," a source tells Us. "He's questioning everything."

The apologetic Stewart, 22, meanwhile, is "inconsolable" after being captured (ineptly) sneaking around with Sanders, who has two young children with his actress-model wife, Liberty Ross.

"She's dying to save the relationship," says a K.Stew confidant. "It's the only thing she cares about."

Too bad it wasn't her main concern on July 17, when she rendezvoused with Sanders for a vehicular and al fresco make-out session. She could have saved herself the emotional devastation that followed. Read on for much more ...