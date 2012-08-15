Schmoopy Words of Love for Ashton and Mila

By Kat Giantis

In our continuing quest to keep you abreast of every twist and turn in Ashton Kutcher's blossoming romance with Mila Kunis, we present to you the first documented case of public wuvvy-doveyness (not counting their work on "That '70s Show").

A RumorFix operative spied the twosome having lunch at a Mexican joint in Los Angeles last Sunday, not long after they returned from a romantic getaway to Bali.

In between sipping margaritas and chowing down, "Mila was constantly touching Ashton's leg and touching his neck and hair saying, 'Oh, babe, oh, baby," relays a source, who doesn't mention whether these terms of endearment were an appetite killer.

Kutcher, who currently ranks among the highest-paid TV stars (sidenote: There is no God), sprung for the check, earning more coos of contentment from Kunis, who kissed him and said, "Thanks, babe. Love you!"

As if scripted for one of his big-screen romcoms, he responded with a look, a smile and a kiss of his own.

Meanwhile, Mila has reportedly shared her feelings on what it means to be legally bound to another.

"I'm not sure about marriage. I see no need," she's quoted as saying (via Heat). "I'll be with somebody because I want to, not because a piece of paper tells me I have to. That said, if the love of my life thinks it's important, then fine, I'll get married."

Ah, such a romantic.

The actress, who split from Macaulay Culkin in early 2011 after an eight-year relationship, also apparently said she believes in "compromises" but not "sacrifices" for love, before adding, "I've met plenty of guys with Peter Pan syndrome, where they don't want to grow up."

Click on for more pics of Jackie and Kelso together again ...