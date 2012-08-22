Is Britney Dragging Her Feet Over Wedding No. 3?

By Kat Giantis

The last we heard of Britney Spears' wedding plans, she was supposedly shelling out $150,000 on a strict beauty, diet and exercise regimen to stay in tip-top shape for her impending nuptials to Jason Trawick. But now Us Weekly claims the popster, 30, is suffering from a case of cold tootsies over walking down the aisle for the third time.

"She won't even set a day," grumbles a source. "She's dragging her feet."

According to the mag, Trawick, 40, wants to get hitched during a big bash in December, but Spears, who has been busy prepping for her judging duties on the "X Factor," isn't quite as eager.

The purported problem?

Brit-Brit "sometimes feels" that her former agent, who popped the question last December as they both hit milestone birthdays, is "more of a mentor than a husband."

She also "doesn't want to make a mistake," like she did with her 55-hour Las Vegas marriage to childhood pal Jason Alexander, and her two-year union to Kevin Federline, which precipitated her very public meltdown.

But another insider assures People that Britney and Jason couldn't be more content, and they have every intention of making things legal.

"There's no truth to any second thoughts about their wedding," maintains the spy. "They're fine and both look forward to working again when 'The X Factor' gets started. They've had a great summer."

Still, Spears may be suffering a bit of indecision over what kind of vow-swap to have. Click on for more ...