Breakup Rumor du Jour: Is It Over for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux?

By Kat Giantis

With most of the tabloid air being sucked up by stories of how Kristen Stewart drove a stake through Robert Pattinson's heart (to use the clichéd headline of choice), Star magazine went in a different direction by slapping Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux on this week's cover.

"It's over!" screams the tab (via Hollywood Life) as it declares the couple's year-and-a-half romance kaput.

The supposed reason? An argument that allegedly began when a friend teased an uneasy Theroux about popping the question, leaving his squeeze "in tears."

"Jen said, 'I need a commitment, and I need it now,'" asserts a source.

When Justin (aka "the luckiest guy in the world") just "shrugged his shoulders," that "was the moment the writing was on the wall for Jen."

Star claims the actress pulled out that rom-com staple (they should go "their separate ways"), and even though "Justin pleaded for a second chance … for her, the love is gone."

Or is it? (Hint: It isn't.) We contacted Aniston's rep for comment, and he was quick to dismiss the story.

"It's once again just another fabrication to sell magazines and has no relationship to reality," her spokesman tells Wonderwall.

Aniston, 43, has been in North Carolina filming "We're the Millers" with Jason Sudeikis, a film she started after taking an extended European getaway with Theroux, who celebrates his 41st birthday on Friday. In recent days, he's been spotted around his old New York stomping grounds.

