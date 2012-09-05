What Breakup? Katy Perry and John Mayer Reconnect for Cozy Dinner Date

By Kat Giantis

It supposedly ended with an email and reignited with some drunken texts, but however it happened, Katy Perry's fling with John Mayer isn't yet completely flung.

On the heels of their Sept. 1 rendezvous at the FYF Festival in Los Angeles, where they were seen holding hands and generally being affectionate, the pair surfaced again on Tuesday night for a "flirty" dinner at deux at the Little Door eatery.

After their meal, Katy, 27, and John, 34, tried to exit separately in order to foil waiting photographers, receiving some help from a bald-pated, strong-armed staffer. They quickly hopped in Mayer's car, shared a look and drove off.

This latest outing comes nearly two weeks after their rumored split. Word is, the doll-faced popster was extremely hurt when the romantic kryptonite of a crooner cut her loose after less than two months of togetherness.

"They weren't serious," a source told People, "but she was really starting to fall for him."

According to the New York Daily News, Katy was "depressed" following the bust-up and had been "calling and drunk-texting him even after her friends have told her not to."

That might explain why she was willing to join him for a touchy-feely day at the music festival.

"They seemed back together," a fest spy tells Us Weekly. "She kept turning and whispering in his ear and kissing him."

Still, who among us doesn't know how this one is gonna end? The good news is Katy seems aware that Mayer comes with an expiration date.

A Perry pal tells Us, "She told him she just wants to have fun."

