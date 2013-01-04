After boob-baring kerfuffle, Sofia Vergara cozies up to fiancé

Here's hoping someone gave Sofia Vergara a copy of "Smart Women, Foolish Choices" for Christmas. Two days after her fiancé, Nick Loeb, reportedly touched off a nightclub scuffle that ended with the "Modern Family" bombshell on the ground and her breasts exposed, the pair put on a show of togetherness with a lovey-dovey beach date.

On Wednesday, paparazzi were conspicuously on hand to document Sofia's sandy outing with Loeb, the highlight of which was her enviable figure encased in a black, one-piece swimsuit. The two held hands and smiled as shutterbugs clicked away. To reinforce their united front, the actress tweeted multiple photos of her beau.

Loeb, for his part, appeared to make no effort to cover up scratches on his chest and neck that he presumably received during the New Year's tussle at hot spot Story.

According to the New York Post, the couple were arguing in the wee hours of 2013 when Loeb got into a tiff with someone at a nearby table in the club's VIP section.

In the ensuing melee, Vergara ended up on the floor and her low-flying gown, which was already barely clinging to her cleavage, let loose, revealing her impressive assets to everyone, including one enterprising clubgoer with a camera. The undignified shot ended up on TMZ.

So, did Loeb remain on his best behavior after that? Click on to find out …