Aisle-Walk Talk Grows Louder for J.Lo and Casper Smart

By Kat Giantis

It seems abundantly clear by now that Jennifer Lopez considers 24-year-old backup dancer Casper Smart more than a mere rebound. Over the last four months, the ink-stained hoofer has rarely left her side, and rampant reports that he could become hubby No. 4 received a boost this week with a little help from designer Roberto Cavalli.

"Today, Jenifer Lopez. Call me...... She ask me. To create a special dress. For her next weding!" the prolific tweeter supposedly enthused on Monday. "Wich color ... Do you advise me?"

So, is the not-quite-ex-Mrs. Marc Anthony already planning what she'll wear on her next trip down the aisle?

Doesn't look that way. Cavalli's camp assures People mag that his Twitter account was hacked and the message is "completely false."

J.Lo's rep also denies any "I do" plans, with a source insisting, "They are not getting married. They are not even engaged."

Still, shares the insider, "Jennifer thinks she is very lucky to have met Casper."

Lopez, 42, spent the last few days cuddling up to Smart on the Acapulco, Mexico, set of her latest music video, "Follow the Leader."

"He is everything that Marc wasn't: kind, supportive, appreciative," the People snitch backhandedly gushes. "There is a lot of love between [them]. He treats her like a queen."

The source adds that Smart is "great with [4-year-old twins] Max and Emme and genuinely cares about them."

But what about that 18-year age difference? Click on for more ...