Breakup Rumor du Jour: Are Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr Kaput?

By Kat Giantis

July 23, 2012

Tom and Katie we expected. Ashton and Demi, too. But certain celebrity couples seem so solid that when rift rumors surface, we're truly surprised. Case in point: a cover story courtesy of Australia's Famous magazine that claims Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr are "over" and "living separate lives."

"She's not wearing her ring, and she's had a lot on her plate," alleges a source. "It could be that somewhere along the way, her relationship with Orlando may have slipped between the cracks."

The snitch then posits that the couple, who quietly tied the knot two years ago this month, "might be in trouble."

The mag notes that the British actor, 35, has also been seen without his wedding band, although a cursory check reveals that he is often photographed sans ring, even when out with his missus.

Plus, paparazzi snapped the statuesque model, 29, wearing her sparkler on July 18 while out in New York with the couple's 18-month-old cutie-pie of a son, Flynn.

Kerr's rep moved quickly to quash the breakup talk, insisting to Australia's Daily Telegraph, "There is absolutely no truth in the headline or story."

