Bikini-Clad Scarlett Sets Rumor Mill Afire With Muscly Mystery Man

Scarlett Johansson bikini

By Kat Giantis

July 9, 2012

Has Scarlett Johansson found amore off the coast of Sicily? On Monday, the knockout was snapped sunbathing in a white, striped bikini while lounging with a strapping, Speedo-clad fella on a yacht.

The outing near Taormina started tongues a-wagging that Scarlett had ditched Nate Naylor, her New York-based ad exec beau of nearly a year, and taken up with a tanned, brawny new man.

So, is the actress seeing someone new?

We talked to Johansson's rep, who informs us that the well-built guy in question is a bodyguard she has used several times over the years while working in Europe.

She's in Taormina as part of her Dolce & Gabbana spokesmodel duties (the label is hosting a couture runway show), and Marco (of course his name is Marco) is along for her personal protection.

And what of Naylor, who accompanied Scarlett to Drew Barrymore's wedding in Montecito, Calif., earlier this month?

They are still together and spent the Fourth of July in the Hamptons, where Newsday spied them sharing a low-key meal.

Meanwhile, one British tabloid has Johansson tipped for a massive payday when she climbs back into her Black Widow catsuit. Click on ...