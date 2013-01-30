Breakup rumor du jour: Has Sharon Stone split with hot, half-her-age model?

Sharon Stone boyfriend model

By Kat Giantis

Has May-December romance suffered yet another blow? Life & Style claims Sharon Stone, 54, has parted ways with her 27-year-old model boyfriend, Martin Mica.

"She called it off just after the holidays," relays a source. "It wasn't so much the age difference. They didn't share the same interests. Her passions are philanthropy, politics, activism -- he wasn't into any of that."

Adds the spy, "Sharon is so busy. She has three sons [Roan, 12, Laird, 7, and Quinn, 6] and that keeps her hands full, and [she] still travels a lot for work."

But the well-preserved actress, who reportedly met Mica in April 2012 at a Vogue party in Brazil, doesn't appear to be done with her strapping side of Argentinian beefcake.

Stone quelled the breakup talk on Wednesday by holding his hand and giving him a hug as they exited a medical building in Beverly Hills.

