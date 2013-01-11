Breakup rumor du jour: Splitsville for Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult?

By Kat Giantis

Is Jennifer Lawrence suddenly single for awards season? Rumors are a-flying that the newly minted Oscar nominee has called it quits with her British boyfriend of two years, Nicholas Hoult.

"They're young and grew apart," a Lawrence confidant tells In Touch. "But they remain friends."

The low-profile pair have yet to comment on the split talk.

Jennifer, 22, and Nicholas, 23, hit if off while filming "X-Men: First Class" in 2010.

"[My boyfriend] is honestly my best friend, and hopefully I'm his best friend, too," the "Hunger Games" heroine gushed in the December issue of Elle. "He's my favorite person to be around, and he makes me laugh harder than anybody."

The reason they click, she said, was because "we can eat Cheetos and watch beach volleyball and we turn into perverted Homer Simpsons, like, 'Oh, she's got a nice ass.' I never thought we'd have such different opinions on asses."

Jennifer, who is up for a Best Actress Oscar for "Silver Linings Playbook" (coincidentally, her leading man and fellow nominee, Bradley Cooper, recently broke up with girlfriend Zoe Saldana), also revealed a more basic attraction to Hoult.

"He has absolutely no idea how good-looking he is," she explained in the November issue of Vogue UK. "I think a lot of women and men hate me because of that."

Hoult is tipped as one to watch in 2013. The former child star of "About a Boy" has several anticipated projects in the pipeline, including the zombie flick "Warm Bodies" and the adventure tale "Jack the Giant Slayer."

Click on for photos of Jennifer and Nicholas looking cute during a game of one-on-one (no, that's not a euphemism) ...