'Blowout fight'? Breakup rumors swirl around Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

By Kat Giantis

One week after Taylor Swift rang in 2013 by planting a public kiss on One Direction's Harry Styles in the middle of Times Square, rumblings are growing louder that their two-month romance has hit the skids.

The New York Post says Swift, 23, and Styles, 18, called it quits following a "blowout fight" during their post-New Year's getaway to the British Virgin Islands.

"They were on holiday and had an almighty row," a source relays to the London Daily Mail. "They are two young stars at the top of their game, so who knows what will happen in the future."

Swift reportedly jetted back to the U.S. on Jan. 4, and she appeared "glum and introspective" in a photo showing her in the back of a boat on her way to the airport.

Harry stuck around the Caribbean and hung out in a hot tub with Richard Branson at the mogul's private Necker Island resort, according to Business Insider (no, really, Business Insider).

On Saturday, Taylor tweeted the phrase, "… 'til you put me down," a line from her hit, "I Knew You Were Trouble."

Life & Style, meanwhile, blames the popsters' jam-packed schedules for the purported bust-up.