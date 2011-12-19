Broken Engagement: Chaz Bono Calls It Quits With Longtime Love

By Kat Giantis

That was fast. Less than a month after Chaz Bono slipped a honkin' engagement ring on the finger of longtime love Jennifer Elia, they have called it quits, his rep confirms to TMZ.

"They leave this relationship with great love, respect and affection toward one another," says Bono's spokesman. "No further amplification will be forthcoming, and they ask that you respect their privacy at this time."

Well, maybe just a little amplification.

"Thanks for your concern about our separation," Chaz tweeted on Monday afternoon. "I'm doing fine, and we remain on good terms with nothing but respect and affection 4 each other."

Bono shared details about the relationship in his documentary "Being Chaz," which captured his proposal to Elia, whom he began dating six years ago.

In reality, the pair had been betrothed for a while, but they decided to wait to get hitched until he completed his female-to-male transition.

"We've been engaged actually for two years," Cher's offspring told Piers Morgan in May. "We're big supporters of marriage equality, and that's kind of weird now to be able to do that."

Chimed in Jennifer, "I find him more attractive as a man."

Elia, 36, stood by Bono, 42, during his transition, and she also cheered him on, despite her reservations about the backlash, during his stint on "Dancing With the Stars."

