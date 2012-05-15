Casper Smart Speaks: J.Lo Romance 'Spontaneously Happened'

By Kat Giantis

The rewards for winning the fickle affections of Jennifer Lopez are great indeed. Seven months ago, Casper Smart was just her smooth-pated, heavily tattooed backup dancer. Now, he's a must-have red-carpet interview, one who doesn't even deign to remove his sunglasses when talking to reporters about his insta-serious romance.

At Monday's Los Angeles premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting," E! News asked Smart, 25, how his relationship with the not-quite-ex-Mrs. Marc Anthony began.

"It was really professional for a very long time before anything even happened," he recalled. "It kind of just spontaneously happened, I guess. The chemistry was there. You can't fight it."

(Judge that chemistry for yourself: Here they are attempting to steam up "American Idol" last week during Jennifer's performance of "Dance Again.")

"She's just a beautiful woman," gushed Smart of Lopez, 42. "She's just a good person, like anybody else. We cry the same, we bleed the same, sweat the same. We're all just people."

And what about rampant reports that J.Lo will take Casper as hubby No. 4 as soon as her divorce is final?

"It is all rumors right now," he sidestepped. "We're not married, we're not engaged. We're just enjoying our life right now."

