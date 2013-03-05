Demi vs. Ashton: Is money causing divorce drama?

Ashton Kutcher Demi Moore divorce

By Kat Giantis

If Ashton Kutcher had hoped for a peaceful resolution to his long-delayed divorce from Demi Moore, he might want prepare for disappointment. More than 15 months after the pair called time on their six-year union, the actress is reportedly ready to file divorce papers, a move her estranged hubby made late last year.

Why now?

According to the New York Post, Moore, 50, has tried and failed to hammer out a "confidential settlement" with Kutcher, 35, so now the divorce could head to trial.

"Ashton made a lot of money after marrying Demi -- a lot more than she made -- but despite him becoming just as famous through her, he believes he doesn't owe her that much," contends a source. "She has had enough."

Demi's legal team is expected to file paperwork this week. Word is, she'd hoped to "quietly negotiate a settlement" before filing her own divorce docs, but no agreement could be reached.

Kutcher, who is rumored to be shacking up with girlfriend Mila Kunis, had apparently wanted Moore to file first for the sake of her "dignity," but when she failed to pull the trigger, he did, citing the standard "irreconcilable differences."

"Ashton has been very difficult during the talks," contends the insider. "You could even say he has been hostile."

Not surprising, given how much he's made in recent years, from his massive "Two and a Half Men" salary to his technology investments. Moore, by comparison, has scaled back her once-lucrative big-screen career, although she's reportedly still worth much more than the actor.

"After over a year of attempting to reach a settlement, Demi is definitely ready to move on," says the insider. "It's hoped lawyers for both sides can reach a settlement this spring, otherwise the divorce will go into litigation and trial."

Moore, who was last linked to Pink Taco entrepreneur Harry Morton, "is healthy and happy," adds the spy, "and just wants to move on with her life."

