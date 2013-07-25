Did Adam Levine break engagement news to model ex via text?

By Kat Giantis

Picture it: You're a celebrity who's just ended a brief relationship with a Sports Illustrated model. A hot second later, you reconcile and propose to your Victoria's Secret-posing ex-girlfriend. What's the best way to inform model No. 1 of your bended-knee news?

For Adam Levine, the answer was apparently "send a text," at least according to the New York Post, which says that's how he told 21-year-old beauty Nina Agdal that he was moving on and marrying his former flame, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, 24.

"Adam just went MIA on Nina and stopped answering her calls," an insider shares with Us. "He finally told her about Behati in a text message."

The Maroon 5 frontman's change of heart (and partners) came a short time after he was spied spending time with Agdal in Las Vegas and Mexico.

"The Nina thing was not that serious and was not going to last," a source told Us Weekly. "After Adam broke up with Behati, he couldn't stop thinking about her. He realized he really loved her and wanted to be with her."

This isn't the first time Levine has been accused of sending his romantic regrets via text. In 2006, he allegedly ditched Jessica Simpson with a message reading, "Really busy. Need space."

Anyhoodie, Agdal was said to be "heartbroken" over the engagement announcement. "She didn't see it coming it all," a source tells Life & Style, although another insider insists, "She's doing just fine."

Levine, 34, reportedly hooked up with Agdal in May, not long after he called time on his yearlong romance with Prinsloo. By early June, he was expressing a desire to settle down.

"I'm a fan of marriage," he said on "Oprah's Next Chapter." "People think that I keep pooh-poohing marriage, but I love it."

By the by, Levine isn't the only celeb who's allegedly avoided getting face-to-face closure. Read on for a small sampling of other stars who have taken a short-cut to Splitsville ...