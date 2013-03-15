Did George Clooney deep-six Stacy Keibler with some lovely parting gifts?

By Kat Giantis

Has Stacy Keibler hit her expiration date with George Clooney? Last week, Us Weekly predicted the "end is near" for the couple of nearly two years, citing as problem areas their 18-year age difference and lack of common interests (she likes to go out and have fun; he likes to hole up at his Italian villa).

Now, the London Sun has jumped on the breakup bandwagon, claiming Clooney, 51, decided to call time on his relationship with Keibler, 33, but cushioned the news by giving her an apartment and a cache of jewelry.

"They knew it was never going to end in marriage or babies," alleges a source, "and Stacy does want kids and a husband in the next few years."

But don't count out the leggy former wrestler just yet. Insiders insist the split rumors are false, and that the commitment-avoiding A-lister remains very much an item with the B-list blonde.

"Things could not be better," the confidant insists to Gossip Cop.

So much so that Keibler jetted to Berlin on Friday to join Clooney, who has been in the city filming "The Monuments Men" with Matt Damon and Bill Murray.

"Hello Berlin!! Glad to be back!" she tweeted. "Excited to spend some time here :)"

