Did Kim Kardashian Dis Demi Moore Using a Devo Ditty?

By Kat Giantis

Feb 29, 2012

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but she's never struck us as a particularly mean person (although her crying-face was awfully cruel to TV viewers). So, we were confused this week by a story that claimed the reality starlet used Elton John's celebrity-stuffed Oscar party as an opportunity to take a potshot at a rumored-to-be-rehabbing Demi Moore.

According to Janet Charlton, Kim was overheard "making fun" of the nitrous oxide-filled whip-its the 49-year-old actress allegedly inhaled before her Jan. 23 hospitalization. Kardashian then "laughingly" asked the DJ to play a song "dedicated to Demi": the Devo classic "Whip It."

Why, you might ask, would Kim publicly ridicule a fellow star in crisis? Charlton cites a 2010 Twitter dustup, in which Moore chastised Kardashian for using the word "pimp," telling her, "If we want to end slavery we need to stop glorifying the 'pimp' culture."

Still, that seems like an unusually long time for Kim to seethe over something that she responded to with an "LOL." Heck, her marriage lasted only 72 days. Are we expected to believe she held onto a grudge for two long years?

We checked with Kim's rep, who assures Wonderwall that rumors of a "Whip It" request are "100 percent false."

