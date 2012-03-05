Did Madonna's 24-Year-Old Dancer Beau Propose?

By Kat Giantis

Madonna can do many things well: put on a Super Bowl half-time show, pump iron, give withering looks to hydrangeas. But marital success has so far eluded her.

So color us skeptical of a London Daily Mail report that claims the Big M, 53, is mulling over a proposal from her 24-year-old squeeze, French dancer Brahim Zaibat, who supposedly popped the question three weeks ago at the New York Kabbalah Centre.

"Madonna hasn't given him an answer yet. She doesn't want to rush into anything," says a source. "She is very happy with Brahim, although her friends are not sure she is ready for marriage again."

Actually, these were Madonna's exact words following her 2008 split from Guy Ritchie, who reportedly walked away with an estimated $80 million-plus: "I think I'd rather get run over by a train [than marry again]," she told David Letterman.

Plus, her newly released track "I Don't Give a ..." appears to dis her fizzled union to her filmmaker ex, with pointed lyrics such as, "I tried to be a good girl/I tried to be your wife/Diminished myself/And I swallowed my light/I tried to become all/That you expect of me/And if it was a failure/I don't give a [bleep]."

Still, "Madonna has a real fear of being on her own," continues the Mail's insider. "It's a major issue for her, and she loves having a man in her life who is young and makes her feel young."

The pop icon, whose first marriage, to Sean Penn, spectacularly flamed out in 1987, began dating Zaibat in September 2010 following her split from 22-year-old Brazilian model Jesus Luz.

Her rep did not respond to our request for comment on the rumored proposal.

