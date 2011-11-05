Did Selena Gomez Break Up With Justin Bieber Over Paternity Claim?

By Kat Giantis

The Belieber army can't take much more of this. Hours after Justin Bieber appeared on the "Today" show to deny claims that he'd fathered a child following a supposed bathroom-set encounter with a 20-year-old named Mariah Yeater, a report surfaced alleging girlfriend Selena Gomez, 19, had given him the heave-ho.

"Selena ended it abruptly," a source asserted to Radar Online. "His camp is in damage control mode and attempting to convince her to stick around in the relationship for a few more weeks, because they fear it will be seen as an admission that something indeed took place ... Justin has insisted to Selena that the woman's allegations are simply not true."

Fortunately, Bieber's beleaguered fans can stop soaking their favorite teddy bears with hot, angry tears, because camps for both stars moved quickly to deny the split rumblings, declaring that the PDA-disposed pair are still very much together.

"I'd just like to say, basically, that none of those allegations are true," Justin, 17, assured Matt Lauer on Friday as he denied ever meeting Yeater, who contends a backstage quickie with the popster resulted in her now 3-month-old son. "I know that I'm going to be a target, but I'm never going to be a victim."

