Back on? Eva Longoria enjoys public make-out with former flame Eduardo Cruz

Eva Longoria Eduardo Cruz

By Kat Giantis

More than a year after they called it quits, Eva Longoria and Eduardo Cruz may be giving their romance another shot. On Saturday, the former flames stepped out in New York for a couple of meals served up with a side of touchy-feeliness.

On Saturday afternoon, they were "all over each other" as they dined at Serafina restaurant, reports E! News.

"After a bit, they started holding hands and kissing," relays an eyewitness. "Then they began full on making out. They were seated a table out in the open at the front of the restaurant. They didn't seem to care who saw them."

Adds a spy to People, "They cuddled subtly at first and eventually shared a more passionate kiss. They really looked like they were in love during the lunch."

That night, the actress, 38, and the Spanish crooner, 28, turned up at a different Serafina restaurant, but the PDA remained the same.

"They were very cute together, holding hands and giving each other little kisses," a bystander tells E!. "They were adorable. Eva was in a great mood, huge smile on her face and very kind to the staff."

The pair dated for more than a year before splitting in March of 2012 and again in June of 2012. But they continued to spend time together, including a paparazzi-captured get-together in January at Eva's Los Angeles home.

A few months later, Longoria began dating businessman Ernesto Arguello, a contestant on her DOA reality show "Ready For Love." That romance ended in August, about a month after she denied reports linking her to George Clooney.

