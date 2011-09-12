George Clooney Makes It Official, Gets Snapped With Stacy Keibler

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler

By Kat Giantis

We'll give George Clooney this: He doesn't have any hang-ups over being dwarfed by his date. But then, why would he when the date in question has camera-ready legs for miles?

On Saturday night, the Oscar-winning two-time Sexiest Man Alive formalized his fledgling romance with Stacy Keibler by allowing them to be photographed together as they exited a celebrity-crammed bash at the Toronto International Film Festival.

And he didn't seem to mind one bit that the former wrestler accentuated their height difference by sporting vertiginous stilettos and a towering, bird's nest-like 'do.

Inside the shindig, Clooney, 50, and Keibler, 31, were snapped chatting with Bono, who had to crane his neck to make eye contact with the blonde.

But that confab appeared to be the exception, because George apparently had plenty of breathing room while making the rounds.

"Stacy had her own conversations going on, and ... she wasn't following Clooney around like a puppy dog," a source tells Us Weekly. "The two clearly work not only as a pair, but also independently. [Stacy] really stood on her own. George was not overprotective and didn't have to look after her."

Adds a source to E! News, "There wasn't a ton of PDA because they were both doing their own thing, but she did come back to him every once in a while."

The night before, Keibler was first on the red carpet at the premiere of Clooney's "The Ides of March," where she broke out her best poses in an '80s-riffic Armani minidress.

Click on for more photos from George and Stacy's night out, and a better look at her questionable coif and fashion choices ...