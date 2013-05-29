George Clooney pooh-poohs tabloid tale of PDA with former flame

George Clooney Monika Jakisic

It's been more than two months since George Clooney was last photographed with squeeze Stacy Keibler, but he's not about to let a tabloid link him to someone new. On Wednesday, he vehemently denied a story that claims he was cozying up to a rumored ex-girlfriend.

It all started over the weekend, when the Oscar-winning A-lister was photographed exiting a members-only club in London a few minutes ahead of Croatian model Monika Jakisic (see photos at left), who was romantically linked to George for a hot minute back in 2007.

Cut to the latest issue of In Touch, which contends Clooney and Jakisic were holding hands and boogying down down to hip-hop (yes, hip-hop) inside the hot spot.

"They seemed to be having a great old time together," alleges a spy. "He didn't seem to care who saw them. He was being openly affectionate. … They were laughing and looked very comfortable together and were there till very late."

George, who has been filming "The Monuments Men" in Europe for the last few months (hence the bushy mustache), "looked very happy," continues the spy. "They were smitten with each other."

Not so, fumes the megastar.

"The story is made up," Clooney said in a statement. "I wasn't holding anybody's hand. Stop trying to sell magazines by creating scandal that isn't there."

Don't be surprised if George, 52, and Stacy, 33, who are rapidly approaching their two-year anniversary, soon treat us to a photo op, just like they did two months ago when split speculation hit a fever pitch.

Keibler, for her part, appeared last weekend at the Grand Prix in Monaco, where she suffered a zipper malfunction that revealed her color preference in undies.

