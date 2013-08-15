Hayden Panettiere's huge diamond ring reignites engagement rumors

By Kat Giantis

Three months ago, Hayden Panettiere responded to rumors that she was secretly engaged to her beefy boxer boyfriend, Wladimir Klitschko, by pointing out that her ring finger was bare. But that once-empty digit is now decorated with a hefty diamond ring, reigniting talk that the vertically mismatched couple may be heading down the aisle (and committing to a lifetime of cricked necks).

On Tuesday, the "Nashville" actress appeared to keep her left hand out of the line of paparazzi fire as she winged out of LAX, although the shutterbugs did get a few shots of the square-cut sparkler weighing down her finger (photo at left).

Separated by 13 years (she turns 24 next week; he's 37) and 16 inches (she's 5'2"; he's 6'6"), Hayden and Wladimir began dating in 2009 before calling it quits two years later. They reunited in early 2013, and by March, engagement rumors were rampant.

"It's like the 2.0 version," Panettiere told Glamour of her rekindled romance with Ukrainian heavyweight champ. "I've always had great relationships and stayed really good friends with the guys I've dated. It blows my mind sometimes that us getting together has gotten so much attention. It's like, 'Really?' This is breaking news?"

Keep clicking for PDA-packed photos of the pair …