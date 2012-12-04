Taylor Swift and Harry Styles hold hands, hole up in hotel

By Kat Giantis

If you felt a disturbance in the Twitter force on Tuesday morning, here's why: Taylor Swift and her rumored squeeze, One Direction's Harry Styles, made closely staggered exits from her New York hotel (see photos at left).

The implied sleepover followed their arrival at the hotel around 4 a.m., with Taylor looking elegant in a black coat and Harry dressed down in a Pink Floyd T-shirt and carrying what appeared to be a toiletry bag.

It turned out to be a momentous occasion, marking the first time they have been photographed holding hands, a casual display of affection that left 1D fans reeling on social media.

It had been a busy night for the pair. Swift, 22, performed at the 2012 Ripple of Hope Awards, where she was honored for her humanitarian work by the Kennedy clan.

Her most recent ex-boyfriend, Conor Kennedy, did not attend, which no doubt lowered the awkwardness level significantly. Still, it looks like Taylor didn't pose with Conor's dad, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who attended the event with his girlfriend, Cheryl Hines.

Styles, 18, spent the evening performing for screaming tweens at Madison Square Garden. After the show, the band rendezvoused with Taylor at the Hudson Hotel, and she was snapped with Harry and Niall Horan in a karaoke rendition of the Backstreet Boys' ditty "I Want It That Way."

Swift and Styles were "joined together up on stage for most of the night," a source tells People. "They played a One Direction song and Taylor sang it."

Then it was back to Taylor's hotel to do stuff that will presumably one day inspire her to write another No. 1 hit.

Click on to see Swift's lovely dress at the Kennedy fete, along with highlights from her Sunday at the Central Park Zoo with Harry ...