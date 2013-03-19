Hookup rumor du jour: Bradley Cooper, 38, dating 20-year-old British model

Bradley Cooper Suki Waterhouse

By Kat Giantis

Three months ago, Bradley Cooper laughed off rumors of a romance with his "Silver Linings Playbook" co-star Jennifer Lawrence, who, at 22, is 16 years his junior.

"I could literally be her father," he pointed out.

But the actor has apparently worked through any lingering paternal issues, because on Monday, he was photographed in the company of a 20-year-old British model named Suki Waterhouse.

The pair, who were first linked after they left the Elle Style Awards in London together on Feb. 12, bundled up for a paparazzi-accompanied stroll around Boston, where Cooper is sporting curlers while filming the new (and still untitled) drama from "Playbook" director David O. Russell (Lawrence also co-stars, along with Christian Bale, Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams).

"It's new but they're hanging out," a source tells Us Weekly. "He's really into her."

Radar Online claims that B. Coop has been texting the Sienna Miller-esque blonde daily since they met, with an insider maintaining, "He's intrigued by her, and she's very interested in him."

The fact that she's an entire high school senior younger than he is must not be an issue.

Cooper called it quits late last year with Zoe Saldana, 34, after a year of on-off togetherness.

"I look for a girl that is fun, a free spirit," he said in February. "I'm a romantic, so she would need to put up with me being a little, you know, google-eyed. I can be soppy."

