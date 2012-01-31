Hot or Not? Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana Swap Spit at Sundance

Bradley Cooper Zoe Saldana Wonderwall gossip

For two such hot stars, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana leave us a wee bit cold as a couple. But they may be trying to heat things up, starting with a mood-laden make-out session at the Sundance Film Festival. People mag spotted the fledgling flames cozying up at a shindig for their forthcoming flick "The Words."

"They were kissing in front of the fire and being very affectionate," says a spy. "They are definitely very together."

When Cooper, 37, and Saldana, 33, weren't locking lips, they were flapping their gums: Another bystander saw them having an "intense conversation," punctuated by giggles.

"They were like two seventh graders," relays the overenthusiastic eyewitness. "The electricity was out of this world."

Except when the press was present. The pair, who play husband and wife in the well-received flick (the photo at left was snapped during filming), made a point of keeping their distance while making the media rounds.

The actor and reigning Sexiest Man Alive hooked up with Saldana after she called off her decade-plus relationship with fiancé Keith Britton in November. Before that, he'd been playing the field following his bust-up with Renee Zellweger in March 2011, enjoying pit stops with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Olivia Wilde.

Word is, Bradley and Zoe ushered in the new year with a steamy 20-minute game of tonsil hockey, but we leave it to you to decide ...