Is Jen delaying Justin nuptials because of Brad and Angelina?

By Kat Giantis

Last week, Jennifer Aniston's rep scoffed when we asked whether she'd postponed her wedding to Justin Theroux, ostensibly due to her busy schedule and because they couldn't decide whether to have a blowout bash (her choice) or a more intimate ceremony (his preference). Now, Us Weekly has weighed in on the delayed "I do" whispers, and it's dragged Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie along for good measure.

Even though none of the betrothed parties has announced when they plan to walk down the aisle, the mag says Aniston, 44, has put her nuptials to Theroux, 41, on the back burner "to avoid any perceived overlap with her ex's big day this summer."

Explains a source, "She does not want her day associated with them."

Thing is, no matter when the members of this Bermuda tabloid triangle get hitched, comparisons will be drawn. Jen should be prepared for point-by-point breakdowns of how her vow-swap stacks up not just to Brad and Angelina's sure-to-be kid-inclusive celebration, but how it differs from her million-dollar wedding to Pitt in 2000.

Still, the Us insider claims Aniston even contemplated moving up her plans to become Mrs. Theroux when she learned of the Jolie-Pitt's wedding date, but her intended talked her out of it because he "got weirded out by all the rushing."

Now, the whole until-death-do-they-part thing has allegedly been put on hold.

"Nothing has happened on that front in a month," says the spy, with another adding, "She has been cranky from this stress. Justin's never seen her like this."

But the actress looked perfectly relaxed on Tuesday night as she came out to support her pal Mandy Ingber at the launch of her new book, "Yogalosophy."

As she often does, Jen opted for a little black dress, and while she had her usual healthy golden glow, her frock raised eyebrows. The reason? The front was far roomier than strictly necessary for fashion, which is sure to have armchair obstetricians speculating.

