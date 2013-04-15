Is long distance the wrong distance for Kim and Kanye?

As she's done for much of her pregnancy, Kim Kardashian flew solo at Sunday night's MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, looking surprisingly fabulous in a black maternity dress. So, where was her fashion-obsessed plus one, Kanye West? He's apparently living the life in the City of Light.

"Kanye is loving Paris and is having a great time there working on his album," a source tattles to the New York Post. "He'd like to move there."

Yeezy has been based in land of Brie and baguettes for most of this year, and TMZ says that when Kardashian visited him there last week, she checked out the maternity ward of a local hospital (she's reportedly due around June or July).

She's supposedly considering giving birth in Paris for a couple of reasons: In addition to Kanye's presence (perhaps he can write a rap that encourages her to breathe-breathe-breathe during labor), France has strict rules against the paparazzi, even though that fact seems to fly in the face of the Kardashian family's raison d'être.

That said, the Post says that Kim has no plans to leave her close-knit clan of fellow publicity hounds to take up full-time residence in Yeezy's so-called "sick pad" in Paris, which has led some to wonder if there's trouble a-brewing in Kimye's year-old romance.

Kanye's trips to Los Angeles to visit Kim have appeared to be few and far between over the past several months, and one outlet claims the couple has spent less than three weeks total together since she announced the bun baking in her oven.

As for her protracted divorce proceedings with Kris Humphries, Kardashian scored a win on Monday when a judge refused to allow her estranged hubby access to some of her personal emails.

