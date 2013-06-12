Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux put wedding 'on hold'

By Kat Giantis

Oh, dear, this isn't good. People magazine says Jennifer Aniston has gone from "excitedly planning" her wedding to Justin Theroux to putting the nuptials in a holding pattern.

"Multiple sources" tell the celebrity-friendly mag (meaning, you can probably trust those blabby sources) that plans for the knot-tying have "slowed down" and basically been back-burnered.

That's quite a change from just a few months ago, when the actress hoped to get hitched to the actor-screenwriter-skinny-jeans enthusiast in the spring and "arrangements were in full swing."

"Wedding bands were designed," says an insider, "and Jen was deciding on a dress." Now, the "wedding talk has stopped."

The supposed reason? Aniston, 44, and Theroux, 41, who became engaged in August 2012, are "overloaded with work commitments" and busy completing the overhaul on their $21 million Bel Air estate.

"There are other priorities [besides marriage]," explains a confidant, who cites such domestic bliss-blocking issues as construction delays and upcoming acting projects (Theroux, who popped the question with a knuckle-crushing sparkler as they celebrated his 41st birthday, just inked a deal to star in an HBO pilot).

Of course, if Jethroux really wanted to get married, we're sure a justice of the peace would be happy to oblige them any time of the day or night, so it's likely there's more at work here than just a scheduling conflict.

Rumblings of nuptial trouble have been brewing for a while. Back in April, the London Daily Mail claimed the aisle-walk was on hold because they couldn't decide what kind of ceremony to have: a big blowout or something more intimate.

"They need to figure out a way to create a life that makes them both happy," says the first People source, adding optimistically, "Jen can't wait to be [Justin's] wife."

