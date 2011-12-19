Jewel of Denial: J.Lo Checks Out Expensive Baubles With Dancer Beau

Jennifer Lopez ring jewelry store Casper Smart

By Kat Giantis

How does a 42-year-old multimillionaire entertain her 24-year-old boyfriend? By dangling bright and shiny objects in front of him, of course. Jennifer Lopez was snapped on Sunday afternoon shopping for jewelry with her dancer beau, Casper Smart.

J.Lo, dressed to the nines in a fur-topped jacket and Gucci scarf, took the work boot-shod Smart to swanky Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas, Calif., the same store that subsidized created the engagement ring Eddie Cibrian slipped on LeAnn Rimes's rapacious finger.

J.Lo and Casper reportedly browsed the sparkly wares for an hour before staggering their exits to foil waiting paparazzi. The hoofer left first and hopped into Jennifer's white Bentley convertible, which he proceeded to drive around to a rear entrance to fetch her.

No word on what, if anything, was purchased, although it seems like something of a cheeky outing for an engagement ring-enthusiast like Lopez (remember that pink-diamond whopper given to her by former fiancé Ben Affleck?).

Smart, for his part, was exhausted from the high-end retail therapy, tweeting on Sunday night, "Christmas shopping makes me tired."

Or maybe he's just wiped out from recent trips to Hawaii and Morocco with the not-quite-former Mrs. Marc Anthony, not to mention all their PDA. Keep clicking for more pics of J.Lo and Casper together ...