J.Lo and Marc Rumor Rundown: Attitude Problems and Rebound Rumblings
By Kat Giantis
That didn't take long. Just days after Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony announced the "amicable conclusion" of their marriage after seven years and one set of twins together, the rumors are flying fast and furioso, from whispers of a rebound romance (yep, already) to rampant speculation over what caused their breakup. So, grab a boulder-sized grain of salt and click on for a rundown of the post-split chatter ...
