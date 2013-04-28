Johnny Depp goes public, rocks out with rumored squeeze Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Amber Heard

By Kat Giantis

Did the National Enquirer get something right? The same week the tabloid claimed that Johnny Depp had been issued a go-public-or-else ultimatum by surreptitious girlfriend Amber Heard, he did just that. On Saturday night, the A-lister, 49, was photographed holding the hand of his 27-year-old "Rum Diary" co-star as they made their way through a crowd at a surprise, celebrity-stuffed Rolling Stones show in Los Angeles.

"Amber has been at Johnny to go public since the beginning of the year," a source told the tab. "When he balked, she walked out on him and went back to [sometime girlfriend] Tasya [van Ree], and Johnny totally freaked out! Amber's become the major organizer of his crazy world, and he couldn't cope without her."

Sounds super-healthy, as does this little tidbit from Us Weekly, which says as part of the wooing process, Johnny built a bar at his Bahamas estate that's an exact replica of one from "The Rum Diary," the movie on which he met Amber.

"The movie's set designer created the plans," explains an insider, adding that the actress was surprised when she first laid eyes on the libation-based romantic gesture during an April getaway to his private island.

This follows other such reported grand gestures by the seemingly smitten actor-slash-hobo-chic enthusiast. Word is, he won over the Texas native by sending her several self-penned poems and presenting her with a horse.

"They are so in love," enthuses the Us spy. "He's crazy about her."

The age-mismatched pair were first linked in July of last year, just a month after Depp split from longtime love Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two children. Around that same time, Heard reportedly called time on her four-year romance with photographer van Ree.

"I don't label myself one way or another," the starlet said in 2011. "I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman."

