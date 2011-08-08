Justin and Selena Silence Split Talk With Teen Choice Touchy-Feeliness

By Kat Giantis

A week after being hit with an avalanche of breakup rumors, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez put the kibosh on the rift whispers by getting their PDA on at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

During the festivities, the puppy-lovebirds were spotted locking lips (event-appropriate, G-rated kisses only), holding hands, hugging and giggling.

Although the pair arrived separately and didn't walk the red carpet together, Justin, 17, enthused to Us Weekly that he was most looking forward to seeing Selena, 19, onstage.

The reason? "Because she's awesome!" Anything else? "I feel like she's relatable to a lot of different teenagers. She's kind of girl-next-door; she's real cool. She's very nice," he gushed to MTV News. "She's a very nice girl."

Another "awwww" moment: The bow tie-accessorized popster danced and sang along as the starlet belted out her ditty "Love You Like a Love Song."

Bieber and Gomez later cozied up while sitting side by side in the front row, a convenient location for picking up the eight awards they collectively won (five for her; three for him).

At the end of the evening, they reportedly exited the Gibson Amphitheater together with digits entwined, with Justin resting his other hand on Selena's back.

After a kiss goodbye, they hopped into separate SUVs and zoomed off.

