Kanye West Caught Up in Sex Tape Kerfuffle With Kim Clone?

By Kat Giantis

Kanye West is so smitten with Kim Kardashian that in the last few days, he's not only presented her with a fluffy white kitten, but he's also proudly tweeted "dope" pics that his "baby" snapped while posing in a tight white dress.

And it's looking more and more like their hookup was meant to be, because Kimye may have matching sex tapes.

Radar Online claims to have seen a 20-minute video of Yeezy getting it on with a curvy, dark-haired mystery woman. The young lady is supposedly a "dead ringer" for Kardashian and says on tape that she's over the age of 18 and married.

Other details from the alleged dalliance, according to Radar: Kanye appears to have set up the shoot, which is believed to have taken place shortly before he hooked up with Kim; he and his Kim-alike practice safe sex; and, like Julia Roberts and Richard Gere at the beginning of "Pretty Woman," they never lock lips.

"The sex tape is being shopped right now and there's a lot of interest, but Kanye is freaking out!" relays a source, who adds that the rapper was "practically in tears" over the leak. "He doesn't want this tape out and will do anything to make sure it stays private."

One porn site has already offered $1 million for the video, and crows that by making West's brief encounter public, he and Kardashian "will become the first celebrity sex-tape power couple."

So they can check that off their bucket list.

Kanye is rumored to be a really big fan of Kim's 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J, and he raps about her X-rated (but ultimately snooze-worthy) shenanigans in his song "Clique": "Eat breakfast at Gucci/ My girl a superstar all from a home movie."

