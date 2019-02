By Kat Giantis

Nothing gets a girl in the mood for romance quite like an evening of insult comedy. On Monday night in New York, Katy Perry slipped on a peachy silk number to accompany a cleaned- and suited-up John Mayer to a Friars Club ceremony honoring Don Rickles.

The crooner reportedly arrived at the event solo but rendezvoused with his back-on squeeze inside the Waldorf-Astoria, where she all but swooned when he hit the stage to belt out a Frank Sinatra standard (Rickles and Sinatra were longtime pals).

"When John performed, Katy was enamored by his performance," a spy tells People. "He sang 'One for My Baby (and One More for the Road).' When they were sitting down, she had her arm around John at one point. They shared kisses."

Before making their exit hand-in-hand (photo at left), they "were seen smooching and rubbing one another's backs," says the source. "They were affectionate towards one another -- very lovey-dovey."

Two nights before, Katy and John cozied up at the Greenwich Hotel and Bowery Hotel in New York.

"They were very cuddly and cute," an eyewitness relays to E! News. "Katy definitely gave the impression that she and John are 100 percent back together."

An amateur body-language reader adds that "Perry made it a point to show everyone around her that she and Mayer were an item again." No word on how she did that, but we imagine it involved a painful branding process that left John's forehead marked with the words "Property of KP."

Their recent together-time comes on the heels of Katy's emotional confession to the July issue of Vogue.

"I was madly in love with him. I still am madly in love with him. All I can say about that relationship is that he's got a beautiful mind," Katy told the mag, presumably during one of the couple's all too frequent breakups. "Beautiful mind, tortured soul. I do have to figure out why I am attracted to these broken birds."

Click on for more photos of Katy and her broken bird ...