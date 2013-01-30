Katy Perry and John Mayer: Settling down or drifting apart?

By Kat Giantis

Are Katy Perry and John Mayer about to hurtle headlong into Serious Relationshipville, or are they heading in separate directions? Depends who you ask. Let's start with celebrity-friendly People magazine, which says the squeezes of six-plus months have taken a major step forward in their relationship by house hunting in Los Angeles.

"He always insisted he needed his own place to make music," explains a source, "but clearly that's changed."

The pair, who have apparently been spending most of their time at Perry's pad, checked out a few properties in recent days, according to the mag.

"They've both acted very private in the past, but they seem comfortable about going public with their relationship now," says an insider. "They seem very happy. … They relate on a lot of levels."

But news of the real estate expedition comes on the heels of John's reported meet-up with "Girls" star Allison Williams last week in New York, and Katy's rumored hang-time with another musician.

Life & Style claims the former Mrs. Russell Brand raised eyebrows last weekend by appearing affectionate with Muse drummer Dominic Howard. Seems the two enjoyed a confab during a celebrity-stuffed party for the band at Pink Taco in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness claims the pair cozied up in a booth alongside Howard's bandmate, Matthew Bellamy, and his more famous fiancée, Kate Hudson.

"Katy had her arms around Dominic, and they were facing each other, bodies touching," alleges the onlooker. "He had his eyes on her all night. Katy loved all the attention."

The contrasting relationship tales, which also include Star's assertion that Mayer is searching for the perfect vintage engagement ring, come less than two weeks after Perry and Mayer made a public show of togetherness at the inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C.

