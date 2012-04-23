Katy Perry Kisses, Cozies Up to New Rocker Beau at Coachella

Katy Perry Coachella PDA Robert Ackroyd Florence and the Machine

By Kat Giantis

Katy Perry has left little doubt that she's rebounded from her December breakup with Russell Brand. On Sunday, the doe-eyed popster was photographed puckering up and generally looking lovey-dovey with Florence + the Machine guitarist Robert Ackroyd at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif.

The soon-to-be-ex-Mrs. Russell Brand couldn't keep her lips or hands off the strapping rocker, who, with his clean-cut look and sturdy physique seems like the Bizarro version of her estranged hubby.

Last weekend, Katy, 27, was seen hand-in-hand with Ackroyd at Coachella, and she repeatedly referred to him as her "boyfriend," according to Life & Style.

This time, the pair upped the PDA ante, remaining glued to each other while trying to blend into the crowd at the packed festival. Click on for pics of them kissing, hugging, feel-copping and more ...