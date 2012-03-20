Katy Says Bonjour to Male Model, Warns Bride-to-Be Not to Get Married

By Kat Giantis

We're starting to wonder whether Katy Perry and Russell Brand are truly moving on following their December split, or if they're just trying to one-up each other.

Let's start with Katy, who arrived in Paris by train on Monday to find a crush of paparazzi on hand to greet her. Also waiting at the station: sought-after model-cum-Karl Lagerfeld muse Baptiste Giabiconi, 22, whose recent face time with the popster during Paris Fashion Week sparked romance rumors.

The chiseled model's presence at Gare du Nord station seemed designed to reignite the dating speculation, although Katy remained several paces behind Baptiste as they made their way through the media scrum.

The blue-coiffed singer, 27, had arrived in France from London, where she spent the last few days fulfilling promotional duties and apparently offering marital advice to a random bride-to-be.

The London Mirror says Katy was hanging at local hot spot Mahiki on Saturday night when she saw a wedding dress-clad woman named Laura Cooney celebrating her bachelorette party.

"We were drinking and Katy was dancing with lots of gay guys nearby," Cooney relays to the paper. "She ran up to me saying, 'Don't do it! Don't get married!' I said, 'I thought you'd say that.'"

But after her (mostly) tongue-in-cheek warning, the soon-to-be-ex-Mrs. Brand extended her congratulations and chatted with the future bride for several minutes.

"Katy was really, really sweet," says Cooney, who took pictures with the star and later traded tweets with her. "She wished me luck."

As for the state of Perry's relationship with Brand, that doesn't seem quite as sweet. Click on for more ...