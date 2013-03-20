Khloe Kardashian furious over claims she cheated on Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian Lamar Odom The Game

By Kat Giantis

The tabloids have put Khloe Kardashian on blast this week, with both Star and Life & Style accusing her of two-timing husband Lamar Odom with rapper The Game.

In typical Khloe style, she quickly countered by slamming the reports as "disgusting."

"Khloe's Revenge: Cheating on Lamar!" trumpets the cover of Star, which contends that she's trying to make her basketball-playing husband of three years jealous by flirting with The Game.

"They talk all the time," alleges a source. "She even texts him while Lamar sleeps in their bed right next to her."

Seems the pair, along with Khloe's brother Rob, are workout partners, and the tab asserts that though things "started off innocently enough," the connection has "evolved into something more intimate."

The Game, who was photographed hugging the reality starlet during a recent hike in Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles, has supposedly been "a rock" for her, "listening to her problems, giving her advice and telling her she's beautiful inside and out. He keeps saying she needs a man like him, who'd treat her like the queen she is."

Huffs the insider, "Khloe and The Game may not be sleeping together yet, but her behavior is totally inappropriate -- it is absolutely cheating. If she's so unhappy with Lamar, she should leave him."

Life & Style, meanwhile, also goes the revenge route, although it claims this is the "ultimate revenge."